Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.31.

FTNT stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.68. 10,817,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,251. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

