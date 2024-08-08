Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.05. 1,324,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,794. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $120,746,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

