Flushing Financial Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.
Flushing Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 290.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
