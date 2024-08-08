Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

