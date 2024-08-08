Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
