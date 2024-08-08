Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5-255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.98 million. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.29 EPS.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

