First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 200,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,183. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

