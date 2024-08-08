First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6067 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INBKZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.