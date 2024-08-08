First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6067 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:INBKZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $25.21.
