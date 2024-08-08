First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Scotiabank

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 97,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,080. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

