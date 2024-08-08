Financial Survey: Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Captivision has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Captivision and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 2 0 4 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 204.49%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Captivision.

This table compares Captivision and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 8.07 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Energy Vault $337.88 million 0.38 -$98.44 million ($0.60) -1.45

Captivision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -26.17% -38.36% -27.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Captivision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

