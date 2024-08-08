Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares cut Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$7.74. 202,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,155. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.58.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

