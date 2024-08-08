Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,784. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.