Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 71,241 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 18,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 119.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 57,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,848,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,970,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

