Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 454 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,498. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

