Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 3,608 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.51. 4,771,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

