Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

IBM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.83. 3,799,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,540. The company has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.