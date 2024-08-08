Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $263,000 in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTUM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance

QTUM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

