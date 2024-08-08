Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 202,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,193. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

