Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,915 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Celsius Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 8,377,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,802. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

