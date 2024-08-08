Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $12,846,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 239.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 309,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.47. 3,070,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,436. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.