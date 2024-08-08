Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at TD Cowen

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. 1,244,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

