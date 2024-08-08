Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,012. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

