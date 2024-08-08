Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.2 %

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 1,586,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,796. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $6,777,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 127,795 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $7,228,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $19,467,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

