Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Trading Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $174.62 and last traded at $176.21. Approximately 53,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 58,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.50.

The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average is $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

