FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Major Shareholder Buys $11,699.40 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc acquired 1,020 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $11,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,103,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FAT Brands Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,888. The company has a market cap of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

