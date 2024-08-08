Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Down 0.9 %
Fair Oaks Income 2021 stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.55 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,021. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56.
About Fair Oaks Income 2021
