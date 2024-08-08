Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Down 0.9 %

Fair Oaks Income 2021 stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.55 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,021. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

