Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $5.33. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 534,498 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Exscientia Stock Up 23.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

