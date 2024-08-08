Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 817217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXAI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exscientia

Exscientia Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.