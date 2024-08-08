Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 317,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 103,512 shares.The stock last traded at $4.33 and had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

