Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

