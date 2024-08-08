Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of Everest Group worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EG traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $360.63. 366,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.70. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.27.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

