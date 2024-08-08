Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Everest Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Everest Group has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.20. The company had a trading volume of 307,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.70. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.82.

Read Our Latest Report on EG

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.