EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.45.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 115,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.10.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $47,762.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,198,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,299 shares of company stock valued at $738,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in EverCommerce by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

