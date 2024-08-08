EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

