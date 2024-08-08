Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.07 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $17.07 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,497,760,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,497,760,186.1955967. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08924864 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $17,580,629.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.