Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60.95 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $60.95 million and approximately $417,526.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,553.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.10 or 0.00562682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00263114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00032606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,806,132 coins and its circulating supply is 76,806,660 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

