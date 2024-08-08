Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.23. 77,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 635,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$325.33 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.5056254 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

