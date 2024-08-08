EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

