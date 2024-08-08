EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.590-$4.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.65-$2.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.28.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $187.13 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

