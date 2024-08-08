Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.79.

NYSE:EHAB traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,730. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $426.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

