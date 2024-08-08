Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 4.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 15,077,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 12,865,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

