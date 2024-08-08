Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Down 10.3%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Endurance Gold Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.15.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

