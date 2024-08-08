Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $109.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.