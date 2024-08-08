Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 140,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of EMR traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. 8,057,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.