Emerson Electric Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 5.1 %
EMR traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,832,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.