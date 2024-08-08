Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.5 %

ELAN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 2,521,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

