Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

