Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. 58,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,425. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.