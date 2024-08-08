EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.85.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.