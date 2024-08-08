e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 1.6% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.32 and last traded at $184.62. Approximately 326,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,572,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.15 and its 200-day moving average is $182.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

