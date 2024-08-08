Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT Lowered to $255.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s current price.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.10.

DUOL traded up $16.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.46. The company had a trading volume of 672,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

